UNGA president praises Azerbaijan's green transition, green energy concepts

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 14, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Philemon Yang, President of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly.

Emphasizing the high-level relations between the United Nations and Azerbaijan, Philemon Yang underscored that Azerbaijan remains fully committed to the UN Charter, News.Az reports.He acknowledged the excellent organization of COP29, pointing out that organizing such an event was no easy task, as the preparation process took only 11 months.Philemon Yang also praised Azerbaijan's green transition and green energy concepts.Yang mentioned that the UN General Assembly actively supports young and professional Azerbaijani personnel.President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan's high-level organization of COP29 within a short timeframe demonstrates the country's determination to support international efforts in combating climate change.The president also highlighted the initial progress made in the COP process, positively assessing the statements made at COP29 regarding Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and new financial targets set by international financial institutions.President Ilham Aliyev mentioned the ongoing broad propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan and COP.The head of state noted Azerbaijan's diversified diplomatic relations and the establishment of strategic partnerships across a wide geographical region.The Azerbaijani leader stressed the importance of increasing solidarity among Global South and developing countries and called for a change in the current geopolitical architecture to ensure greater justice globally.

News.Az