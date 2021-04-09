UNGA president stresses importance of Azerbaijan for UN
Azerbaijan is an important country for the UN, Chairman of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) Volkan Bozkir, who is on a visit to Baku, told reporters on Friday.
According to the UN representative, at the meetings to be held these days, the key discussions will be on the topics of water supply, electricity and ecology.
"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has taken important steps at the UN to combat COVID-19," Bozkir stressed.