Markov: UNGA special session initiated by Azerbaijani president will play important role in fighting COVID-19

The UN General Assembly’s convening a special session on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative will play an important role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale, Russian public figure, political analyst, director of the Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov told News.Az.

“The fact that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was the first to propose a special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, shows he is a very experienced diplomat, very clever politician and has great authority in the world,” he said.

Underscoring the need for cooperation in several aspects to combat the pandemic, the political analyst said: “For example, medical workers from Russia and Turkey have already arrived in Azerbaijan to help curb the spread of coronavirus. There is an opportunity to help from one country to another. And for this kind of cooperation, you can create a more working mechanism.”

Markov also emphasized the necessity of international cooperation for the production of vaccines and antiviral drugs.

News.Az