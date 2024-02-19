UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Saja Farooq Abdullah has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election.

The letter reads: " His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Azerbaijan, please accept our sincere congratulations on your inauguration as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Building on the excellent partnership between UNICEF and the Government of Azerbaijan for more than 30 years, we look forward to continuing our collaboration in advancing the child rights agenda in Azerbaijan.

UNICEF remains committed to working closely with the Government of Azerbaijan in building an even better future for children in the country and enabling them to develop to their full potential.

COP29 provides a unique opportunity for Azerbaijan to play a leading role in positioning children and youth at the center of the global climate discussions. We are ready to partner with the Government of Azerbaijan to support the meaningful engagement of children and youth in climate action and equip them with education and skills needed for building a more sustainable future."

News.Az