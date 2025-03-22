UNICEF urges Afghanistan to lift ban on girls' education

+ ↺ − 16 px

UNICEF on Saturday urged the interim Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan to lift the ban on girls' secondary education, as the new school year begins without girls attending school for the third consecutive year.

“For over three years, the rights of girls in Afghanistan have been violated. All girls must be allowed to return to school now. If these capable, bright young girls continue to be denied an education, then the repercussions will last for generations,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement, emphasizing that "Afghanistan cannot leave half of its population behind," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

With the beginning of Afghanistan's new school term without girls beyond sixth grade on Thursday, the director said that if the ban is not lifted, over 4 million girls would be deprived of education beyond primary school by 2030.

“The ban negatively impacts the health system, the economy, and the future of the nation. With fewer girls receiving an education, girls face a higher risk of child marriage with negative repercussions on their well-being and health," said the statement.

Without women being educated in healthcare, "girls and women will not receive the medical treatment and support they need," which could lead to an additional 1,600 maternal and over 3,500 infant deaths, it added.

UNICEF also noted that despite the ban, they have provided access to education for 445,000 children through community-based learning, 64% of whom are girls.

“We urge the de facto authorities to lift this ban immediately. Education is not just a fundamental right; it is the pathway to a healthier, more stable, and prosperous society,” it added.

Since August 2021, following the Taliban's return to power after the collapse of the US-backed Kabul administration and the withdrawal of foreign forces, the Taliban has banned women and girls from secondary education in Afghanistan.​​​​​​​

News.Az