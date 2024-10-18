Unidentified balloon detected near Poland-Belarus border; investigation launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

An unidentified balloon has been discovered in eastern Poland, close to the border with Belarus.

The object landed in a field in the town of Sokolany, located in the Podlasie region, just a few kilometers from the highly fortified border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Local police have secured the area and are investigating the purpose of the device, though its exact origin and intended use remain unclear.Since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Poland-Belarus border has become a flashpoint, heavily militarized and tense with concerns of potential cross-border escalations.In recent years, the area has seen missiles land unintentionally in Polish territory, fueling fears that Poland, a NATO member, might be drawn into conflict, potentially involving its allies.The use of balloons across the border has become more common, with reports indicating they are often used by smugglers. According to Polish media, similar balloons were discovered in the area weeks ago, some containing illegal tobacco products.

News.Az