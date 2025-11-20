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Mccormick
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Unilever announced on Thursday that it will acquire the U.S.-based nutritional supplements brand Grüns for an undisclosed amount, as the British consumer goods giant shifts its focus toward wellness and beauty products.09 Apr 2026-18:47
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Unilever has announced plans to merge its food division with McCormick & Company in a transaction valued at approximately $65 billion.31 Mar 2026-23:08
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Democratic Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that she stole $5 million in FEMA funds and funneled the money into her 2021 congressional campaign through illegal contributions, the U.S. Justice Department announced Wednesday.20 Nov 2025-15:39
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