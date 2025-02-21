UnitedHealth faces federal investigation over medicare billing; shares drop

The new civil fraud investigation is examining UnitedHealth's practices for recording diagnoses that trigger extra payments to its Medicare Advantage plans, including at physician groups the insurance giant owns, the report added.

Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurers who are paid a set rate by the U.S. government to manage healthcare for older people looking for extra benefits not covered in the regular Medicare coverage. The DoJ has a long-running lawsuit pending against UnitedHealth over Medicare Advantage.

The department had also sued to block UnitedHealth's $3.3 billion acquisition of Amedisys Inc, citing concerns that the deal would reduce competition in the home health services market.

UnitedHealth runs the country's largest health insurer, UnitedHealthcare, as well as pharmacy benefit manager Optum and medical practices.

The company and its peers, who provide government-backed Medicare and Medicaid insurance plans for low-income individuals, have seen an increase in medical costs over the last few quarters.

The company also encountered other challenges last year, including a cyberattack on its tech division Change Healthcare and a backlash over denial of insurance claims after the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.