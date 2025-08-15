UnitedHealth shares jump following Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway investment

The investment comes at the time when its shares have been battered amid rising health care costs, a U.S. Department of Justice probe related to its billing practices, a cyberattack, and the shooting death of former top executive Brian Thompson in December.

As of last close, the stock remains the worst performer on the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average so far this year, sliding nearly 46%.

Last month, the company projected full-year adjusted earnings per share of at least $16, well short of analysts' already diminished estimates, while second-quarter profit also missed Wall Street expectations.

Shares were last up 12.4% to $305.1 in premarket trading.