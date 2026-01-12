UnitedHealth shares slide after senate report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of UnitedHealth Group slipped 1.4% to $339.42 in U.S. premarket trading on Monday, following a report by the Wall Street Journal that cited a U.S. Senate committee investigating the company’s practices, News.Az informs.

The report highlighted that UnitedHealth allegedly used aggressive tactics to gather patient diagnoses that could increase Medicare Advantage payments.

The Senate report does not make any formal recommendations and does not accuse UnitedHealth of wrongdoing, the Journal noted.

News.Az