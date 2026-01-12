UnitedHealth used aggressive medicare tactics, Senate report finds

+ ↺ − 16 px

UnitedHealth Group used aggressive methods to collect patient diagnoses that can increase Medicare Advantage payments, according to a U.S. Senate committee report cited by the Wall Street Journal on Monday, News.Az reports.

The report stems from an investigation into the health insurer’s practices but does not make any formal recommendations or accuse UnitedHealth of wrongdoing, the Journal said.

Following the report, shares of UnitedHealth fell 1.4% to $339.42 in premarket trading.

