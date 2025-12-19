UnitedHealth plans operational changes after audits

UnitedHealth announced on Friday that audits conducted by external consulting firms of its health services and pharmacy benefit units will lead to operational changes, including greater automation and increased standardization of internal processes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company’s CEO, Stephen Hemsley, had initiated the review earlier this year after UnitedHealth Group missed its own profit expectations for the first time since 2008. The measures are intended to improve efficiency and strengthen business performance across its units.

During a first-quarter earnings conference call, executives attributed the shortfall to government reimbursement pressures and an unfavorable mix of new patients in Optum Health.

UnitedHealth provides clinical services through ⁠Optum Health and also operates ‌pharmacy benefit manager OptumRx and insurer UnitedHealthcare.

"The work is already well underway. Several action plans have already been completed," Hemsley said ‍in a letter sent to stakeholders on Friday, saying there were 23 such plans.

"Of the remaining actions, more than half will be finalized by the end of this year, and ​100% will be finalized before the end of the first quarter next ‌year," he said.

FTI found that, in some instances, UnitedHealth lacked standardized documentation, including in its in‑home health assessment program, HouseCalls, which submits patient diagnoses that help determine Medicare Advantage payments to providers.

Hemsley said in the letter the company would share the results of the HouseCalls visit review in the first quarter of 2026.

UnitedHealthcare operates ⁠Medicare Advantage plans for adults 65 and older ​and people with disabilities on behalf of the ​government and has been scrutinized for payments that Optum receives from the insurer.

UnitedHealth denied wrongdoing, but said in a July filing that ‍it is cooperating ⁠with criminal and civil Justice Department investigations into its Medicare Advantage billing practices. FTI said in its findings that it did not evaluate legal compliance.

A ⁠separate report by Analysis Group on OptumRx found that the company's pharmacy benefit manager could benefit ‌from standardizing audit practices and increasing process automation.