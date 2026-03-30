Unknown attackers blow up gas pipeline in southern Pakistan

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A natural gas pipeline was blown up in southern Pakistan on Monday, halting supply to several districts, according to an official.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

An 18-inch-diameter main gas supply pipeline was blown up by unknown people on the outskirts of Quetta city, the capital of restive Balochistan province, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, a spokesman for Sui Southern Gas Company said.

It suspended gas supply to several parts of the city and at least five more districts, he said.

News.Az