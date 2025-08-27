UNRWA chief calls Israel’s denial of Gaza famine ‘shameful’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the UN agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, condemned Israel on Tuesday for denying the famine in Gaza, calling the policy “shameful.”

Speaking in Santander, Spain, he described Gaza as “like hell,” where people are dying not only under bombardments but also from hunger, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Lazzarini urged an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian aid, noting that supplies equivalent to 6,000 UNRWA trucks are being held outside Gaza. He also highlighted the high toll on humanitarian workers, with over 360 UNRWA staff killed, and condemned attacks on civilians, hospitals, and journalists, who remain crucial witnesses amid restrictions on international reporters.

