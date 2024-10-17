Upcoming COP29 in Baku ‘pivotal event’ for planet’s future: EU envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko emphasized the significance of the upcoming COP29 in Baku as a pivotal event for the planet's future.

Speaking at the B2B Forum on "Green Technology and Sustainable Development" in Baku, the envoy noted that the world’s attention will be on the Azerbaijani capital during the two-week gathering of global leaders to discuss international climate policy, News.Az reports.Michalko highlighted the range of critical issues to be addressed, from developing legislative frameworks for green technologies to other urgent matters. "As the EU, we are ready to support Azerbaijan's commitments in this field and share our experiences to achieve the best results," he stated.He also underscored the vital importance of renewable energy and energy efficiency in the fight against climate change, explaining that these measures reduce reliance on fossil fuels, coal, and natural gas, thereby significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

