Updated full weekend schedule for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a four-week break in the schedule, the 2023 Formula 1 season returns with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to Racing News 365, News.Az reports.

F1 will run a revised schedule this weekend as the first Sprint Race weekend takes place of the season, which features a new 'Sprint Shootout' session that replaces FP2.

The Sprint Shootout will determine the grid for the race on Saturday, while the qualifying session on Friday afternoon will determine the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull arrive into the event as leaders of both the Drivers' and Constructors' standings, while the Dutchman also claimed victory when Formula 1 last visited Baku in 2022.

It has also been a strong start to the season for Aston Martin, but will the Silverstone squad maintain their edge over Mercedes and Ferrari?

The full schedule for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023 is as follows:

April 28

Practice 1: 13:30-14:30

Qualifying: 17:00 – 18:00

April 29

Sprint Shootout: 12:30-13:14

Sprint: 17:30-18:00

April 30

Race: 15:00

News.Az