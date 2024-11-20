Urban centers account for over 70% of global CO2 emissions: COP29 president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Urban areas are responsible for more than 70% of global CO2 emissions, primarily due to transport, industry, and buildings, Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the Ministerial Meeting on Urbanization and Climate Change held as part of the ongoing COP29 climate conference in Baku, News.Az reports.Babayev emphasized that over half of the world’s population currently resides in urban centers, with this figure projected to rise to nearly 70% by 2050.He also noted that in the next 5-7 years, the urban population is expected to grow by more than 500 million people.

News.Az