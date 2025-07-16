US Ambassador Huckabee attends Netanyahu trial, echoing Trump’s support

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee made an unusual appearance at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial on Wednesday, signaling President Donald Trump’s strong backing for the embattled Israeli leader.

Huckabee told reporters his presence was meant to reflect “what the president has said repeatedly” about the case, emphasizing that while Trump had not intervened in the proceedings, he considered Netanyahu “a friend,” , News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The president’s position is very clear. He believes this case should not hinder the prime minister’s ability to lead Israel and negotiate security matters,” Huckabee said.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, denies all allegations and has long claimed the trial is a political attack. Trump has urged Israel to drop the case or grant a pardon, calling the proceedings a “travesty of justice” in a Truth Social post last month — language echoing his criticism of legal cases against him in the U.S.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his “tremendous support for Israel.”

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid criticized Trump’s comments, saying:

“With all due respect to Trump, he should not interfere in a legal process in an independent country.”

The charges against Netanyahu include:

- Accepting $260,000 in luxury gifts (champagne and cigars) in exchange for political favors

- Offering regulatory benefits to media owners for favorable coverage

The trial, ongoing since 2020, has faced repeated delays, most recently due to Israel’s war in Gaza and fallout from the October 7 Hamas attack.

