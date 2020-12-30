US ambassador Lee Litzenberg congratulates people of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberg congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the New Year, according to the embassy.

“On behalf of the US Embassy in Baku, the government and the people of the United States, I would like to wish the people of Azerbaijan a happy and healthy New Year,” the ambassador said in a message.

"The year 2020 has been an incredibly challenging and historic year for both the US and Azerbaijan. I know that many Azerbaijanis have lost loved ones to COVID-19 or in the recent conflict. And to those of you who did please know that you have my deepest sympathy. Despite all the difficulties of the past year, I have been impressed with the resolve of the Azerbaijani people to overcome adversity with forward and focused on the future. This is something that I believe both countries have in common. And I am optimistic that Azerbaijan has the potential to reach new heights of prosperity and independence as a democratic society and I am hopeful that the region can, at last, enjoy lasting peace,” he said.

"I hope to get a chance to experience more of Azerbaijan’s culture and natural beauty in 2021. I also hope we will have a swift end to the global coronavirus pandemic. So Americans and Azerbaijanis can once again meet in-person to travel, do business, advance people ties and we build mutual understanding and respect that our foundation for the bilateral relationship. In the US, one of our most cherished traditions is to make New Year resolutions declaring what we hope to achieve in New Year. In 2021, I resolve to work with the people and government of Azerbaijan to continue our long-standing cooperation on security, energy, and democratic governance and work for the mutual prosperity of the two countries. Happy New Year and the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis," he added.

