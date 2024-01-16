US ambassador returns to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby returned to Baku after a short absence, News.Az reports.

"ln the spirit of Azerbaijan’s “Year of Solidarity for a Green World” and Baku’s hosting of COP29, Ambassador-designate Libby and his wife Danusia traveled back from Washington to Baku this past weekend with net zero carbon emissions through offsets secured by our embassy’s purchase of sustainable aviation fuel," the Embassy of the US said on X.

In early January, the ambassador left for Washington.

On January 4, he took the oath of office at a ceremony attended by US Assistant Secretary of State Julieta Noyes. His wife Danusia and son Andrew were also present at the event.

News.Az