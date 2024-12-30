US announces January 9 as national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter
Photo: Getty Images
US President Joe Biden on Sunday declared January 9 a national day of mourning for Jimmy Carter.“It is my solemn duty to announce officially the death of James Earl Carter, Jr., the thirty-ninth President of the United States, on December 29, 2024,” read a proclamation from the White House, News.Az reports.
“I do further appoint January 9, 2025, as a National Day of Mourning throughout the United States. I call on the American people to assemble on that day in their respective places of worship, there to pay homage to the memory of President James Earl Carter, Jr. I invite the people of the world who share our grief to join us in this solemn observance,” it noted.