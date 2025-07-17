Germany denies knowledge of patriot missiles headed to Ukraine, contradicting Trump’s claim

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s Defense Ministry said it is unaware of any Patriot missile systems currently en route to Ukraine, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that shipments are already underway.

“I cannot confirm that anything is currently on the way. That is not known to me,” a ministry spokesperson said. The official added that a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is scheduled for July 21 to finalize plans for Patriot deliveries “as quickly as possible,”, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent

Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on July 16 that Patriot air defense systems are “already being shipped” from Germany under a new NATO-coordinated arrangement. He said Germany would replace the systems later and that “in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full.”

The announcement comes as Ukraine faces intensified Russian missile and drone strikes on major cities and continues to push allies for more air defense support.

A German government spokesperson confirmed earlier this week that discussions were ongoing among European allies about providing more than three Patriot systems to Ukraine.

According to Trump, the plan involves NATO and EU members purchasing U.S.-made weapons, delivering them to Ukraine, and then replenishing their stockpiles through agreements with Washington.

This development follows Trump’s recent ultimatum to Moscow, threatening “severe” tariffs unless Russia agrees to a peace deal within 50 days to end the war in Ukraine.

News.Az