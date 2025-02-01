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Tomahawk Missiles
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The Pentagon has signed off on sending long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, concluding that transferring the advanced weapons would not weaken U.S. stockpiles, according to U.S. and European officials. But the final decision now rests with President Donald Trump — and his stance appears to be shifting.01 Nov 2025-12:15
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The Pentagon has approved sending long-range Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, deeming no risk to US stockpiles, with the final decision left to President Trump.31 Oct 2025-21:31
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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the key to forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin into serious negotiations could be giving Ukraine the ability to strike deep inside Russia, particularly at military and energy targets.27 Oct 2025-16:35
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U.S. Vice President JD Vance said that Ukraine’s request for Tomahawk cruise missiles remains under consideration, noting that President Donald Trump’s main priority is safeguarding America’s own defense capabilities.20 Oct 2025-09:20
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US President Donald Trump’s announcement of an upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly took Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by surprise.17 Oct 2025-09:35
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U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would seek clarification on Ukraine’s intended use of the Tomahawk missiles before approving their delivery.12 Oct 2025-17:40
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Tuesday that supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv would represent a “serious spiral of escalation.”07 Oct 2025-16:05
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“This will destroy our relations — or at the very least, undermine the positive progress we’ve begun to see,” said the Russian president.05 Oct 2025-18:52
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