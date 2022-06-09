Yandex metrika counter

U.S. approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

U.S. approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island's defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island, News.az reports citing TASS.

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it had delivered the required certification notifying Congress following State Department approval for the sale, which was requested by Taiwan's de facto embassy in Washington.


