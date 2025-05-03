US approves sale of F-16 training, support services for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 training and sustainment, along with related equipment, to Ukraine for $310 million, the Pentagon said.

Days before the deal, Ukraine and the US signed a deal heavily promoted by US President Donald Trump, to give the US preferential access to new Ukrainian minerals deals and fund investment in Ukraine's reconstruction, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Ukraine has previously received F-16 jets from US allies under a jet transfer authorized by former President Joe Biden's administration. Trump has not been as eager to assist Kyiv with weapons support, instead relying on transfers authorized by Biden.

Under Biden, more than $31 billion worth of weapons and equipment was pledged to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which allows the president to approve rapid transfers to foreign countries from US military stockpiles, without having to seek congressional approval.

These weapons and others purchased with US funds on behalf of Ukraine and shipped via the same channels continue to flow. This sale is separate from that, and represents an actual weapons deal whose principal contractors include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems and AAR Corporation, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The sale could include aircraft modifications and upgrades, flight training, maintenance, and sustainment support; spare parts, repair, ground handling equipment, classified software, classified publications and support.

