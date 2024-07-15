US, Armenia kick off joint military exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The joint Armenia-U.S. military exercises, dubbed "EAGLE PARTNER 2024", commenced in Armenia.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and US Ambassador to Yerevan Kristina A. Kvien, along with other dignitaries, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.Minister Papikyan, in his speech, particularly noted: “I highly appreciate the work of the US Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard, which has been a partner of Armenia for more than two decades. I also commend the military personnel of the Peacekeeping Brigade of the Armenian Armed Forces, representatives of the US Embassy and the Defense Ministry, who participated in the effective planning of these exercises.”“I highly value this cooperation, which is aimed at enhancing the level of interoperability between units participating in international peacekeeping missions within the framework of peacekeeping operations,” he added.

News.Az