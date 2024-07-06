US, Armenia to hold joint military drill

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-US Eagle Partner 2024 military exercise will be held in Armenia on July 15-24, News.Az reports citing the Armenian Defense Ministry.

"In the framework of preparation for participation in international peacekeeping missions the Armenia-US joint exercise "Eagle Partner 2024" will be held from 15 to 24 July in Armenia. Service members from the peacekeeping brigade of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, the US Army Europe and Africa, and the Kansas National Guard participate in the exercise. The exercise will focus on stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during a peacekeeping mission," the ministry said in a statement."The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the interoperability of units participating in international peacekeeping missions, exchange best practices in control and tactical communication, and improve the readiness of the Armenian unit," the military agency added.

News.Az