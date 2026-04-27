Hybrid demand drives Toyota to record global sales in 2025

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Toyota Motor Corp. said on Monday that it sold a record 10.48 million vehicles worldwide in fiscal 2025, marking a 2 percent increase from a year earlier.

The growth was driven largely by strong demand for hybrid vehicles, particularly in North America, despite the impact of steep U.S. tariffs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Global production also rose, increasing by 2.2 percent to 9.89 million vehicles, representing the first annual increase in two years.

Overseas sales climbed 2.7 percent year on year to a record 9 million units. In the United States, sales surged 7.7 percent to 2.52 million vehicles, according to the world’s largest automaker by volume.

In contrast, sales in China fell 1.4 percent to 1.76 million units, as competition from domestic Chinese automakers continued to intensify. In Japan’s domestic market, sales also declined by 2 percent to 1.47 million vehicles.

Toyota’s global sales of electrified vehicles rose 6.5 percent to a record 5.04 million units, highlighting continued strong demand for hybrid and other low-emission models.

However, monthly figures showed weaker momentum. In March alone, global sales dropped 7.3 percent year on year to 897,871 units, even as global production increased 2.1 percent to a record March total of 902,210 vehicles.

Regional performance was mixed. Sales in the Middle East fell sharply by 32.3 percent to 33,919 vehicles amid regional conflicts. In the United States, sales declined 8.5 percent to 211,617 units, partly due to a slowdown following a pre-tariff buying surge the previous year.

Exports from Japan to the Middle East also nearly halved in March, plunging 46.4 percent year on year to 17,122 units, the company said.

News.Az