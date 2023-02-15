US awards $522M contracts for ammunition for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Army awarded $522 million in orders to two companies to manufacture 155 mm artillery ammunition for Ukraine.

“The orders went to Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. and Global Military Products Inc. Deliveries of the new ammunition are scheduled to begin in March of this year,” The Defense Post reports.

The contract is funded by the Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

In November a US official said Russian forces were firing about 20,000 artillery rounds a day. Ukraine’s rate was between 4,000 and 7,000 rounds per day — faster than allied Western manufacturers can produce to keep pace. The rates have plunged since then, as the winter set in and both sides face shortages and conserve ammunition.

News.Az