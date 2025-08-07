U.S.–Azerbaijan cooperation advancing towards strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the United States carries historic significance in many respects, News.Az reports citing APA.

U.S.–Azerbaijan relations are entering a qualitatively new phase, with cooperation progressing toward a strategic partnership.

A clear testament to this is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United States of America on the Establishment of a Strategic Working Group to Develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America during the visit.

The Azerbaijan–U.S. strategic partnership will encompass three key areas:

Regional connectivity , including energy, trade, and transit;

Economic investment , including artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure;

Security cooperation, including defense sales and counterterrorism collaboration.

The newly established Strategic Working Group will focus on crucial areas such as expanding regional infrastructure and energy investments, promoting regional economic and trade cooperation, and supporting the development of artificial intelligence.

The strategic partnership between the U.S. and Azerbaijan signifies increased U.S. technological and investment engagement in Azerbaijan and stronger American economic activity in the region.

News.Az