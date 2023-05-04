US believes peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia is possible: State Department

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US is very pleased to host the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the Foreign Service Institute to participate and take on these very important discussions on the peace agreement, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said at a briefing in response to a journalist's question about the third day of the meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries, News.Az reports.

"We believe that peace between these two countries is possible,” the spokesman said.

“We believe that there is not a military solution to this; we believe that direct dialogue through diplomacy is an integral path forward. And that’s why we’re very pleased to host these two foreign ministers at the Foreign Service Institute to participate and take on these very important discussions. As I said, the Secretary and others across the department have been deeply engaged on this, and we’ll look forward to watching the process closely,” Patel added.

The talks between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in the US kicked off on May 1 as a trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

After that, the foreign ministers of the two countries held a bilateral meeting at Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center (NFATC).

The negotiations continued on May 2 and May 3 in a bilateral format.

News.Az