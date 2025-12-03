US Brigadier General pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A U.S. European Command (EUCOM) delegation, led by Deputy Director of Partnering, Security Cooperation, and Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Brigadier General Chris McKinney, has arrived in Azerbaijan, according to the US Embassy in Baku.

The delegation on Wednesday visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku with colleagues from Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

The delegation on Wednesday visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku with colleagues from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

