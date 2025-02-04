Yandex metrika counter

US Central Command chief visits UAE

US Central Command chief visits UAE
US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 3-4 for discussions.

Kurilla met Emirati National Security Advisor Sheik Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Issa Al Mazrouei to discuss regional security challenges, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"They also discussed strengthening military-to-military ties between the two countries, such as continued joint exercises to improve interoperability and readiness, as well as efforts to secure shared economic prosperity," CENTCOM said in a statement.

They agreed to continue deepening the US security partnership and cooperation with the UAE, it added.


