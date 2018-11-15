U.S. chargé d'affaires holds meeting at Azerbaijan High-Tech Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires William R. Gill met with the alumni of the USA Innovation Exchange Program, implemented by the High-Tech Park of the Azerbaijani Ministry

The meeting was also attended by startups and young entrepreneurs.

William R. Gill made a speech on the support of the U.S.-backed exchange programs to the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

Director of the High-Tech Park Tural Karimli spoke about the prospects for cooperation with the U.S.-based accelerators and investors.

Then, a joint discussion was held with startups.

On November 3-12, a group of 15 Azerbaijani startups visited the Silicon Valley within the framework of the USA Innovation Exchange Program. The visit was organized by the High-Tech Park.

During the visit, Azerbaijani startups held meetings with investors in various accelerator centers and companies such as Plug and Play, MassChallange, Apple, Nutanix, Cambridge Innovation Center, Fullbridge and Venture Cafe.

In addition, the High-Tech Park, in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the U.S., organized the Trans-Caspian Innovation Forum in Boston. All these events were held as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

News.Az

