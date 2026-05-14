US, China are discussing AI guardrails to safeguard most powerful models, Bessent says

US, China are discussing AI guardrails to safeguard most powerful models, Bessent says

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U.S. and Chinese delegations will discuss artificial ​intelligence guardrails at their ‌Beijing summit and will set up a protocol for ​best practices to keep ​non-state actors from getting the ⁠most powerful AI ​models.

Bessent told CNBC in a ​pre-recorded interview on Thursday that it was "of utmost importance" that the ​U.S. maintain its lead over China ​in AI, adding that this is ‌why ⁠Beijing is interested in discussing guardrails , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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"What we don't want to do is ​stifle ​innovation. So ⁠our responsibility is to come up ​with the highest ​performance ⁠calculus where we can get the most innovation and ⁠the ​highest level ​of safety," Bessent said.

News.Az