US, China are discussing AI guardrails to safeguard most powerful models, Bessent says
Source: Xinhua
U.S. and Chinese delegations will discuss artificial intelligence guardrails at their Beijing summit and will set up a protocol for best practices to keep non-state actors from getting the most powerful AI models.
Bessent told CNBC in a pre-recorded interview on Thursday that it was "of utmost importance" that the U.S. maintain its lead over China in AI, adding that this is why Beijing is interested in discussing guardrails , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
"What we don't want to do is stifle innovation. So our responsibility is to come up with the highest performance calculus where we can get the most innovation and the highest level of safety," Bessent said.
By Faig Mahmudov