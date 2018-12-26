US citizen excluded from black list of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sergei Konoplyov, a citizen of the United States of America and Ukraine, director of the Eurasia Security Program at the Kennedy School of Harvard University, has sent a letter to the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, asking to exclude him from the list of foreigners who illegally visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Dec. 26.

In his letter, Konoplyov noted that he was unaware about the consequences of his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in 2012.

He reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations and underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Expressing regrets for this visit, Konoplyov mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future. Konoplyov also asked for permission to visit our country in the future.

His appeal was considered and a decision was made to exclude him from the list of undesirable persons of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

News.Az

