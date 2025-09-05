US commandos killed North Korean civilians in failed 2019 mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New York Times has reported that U.S. Navy SEALs killed North Korean civilians during a failed covert mission in 2019, citing unnamed current and former officials familiar with the classified operation.

The mission, reportedly approved by then-President Donald Trump during nuclear talks with Kim Jong Un, aimed to plant a listening device inside North Korea. The SEALs allegedly opened fire on civilians who stumbled upon them while diving for shellfish, killing all aboard a small fishing boat, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A classified Pentagon review later ruled the killings fell within the rules of engagement, according to the report. The White House, Pentagon, and U.S. Embassy in Seoul declined immediate comment.

The revelations come as U.S.-North Korea diplomacy remains frozen, with Pyongyang continuing to expand its nuclear and missile programs since talks collapsed in 2019.

News.Az