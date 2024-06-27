US completes delivery of Abrams tanks to Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Poland’s Armament Agency has announced the completion of the delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from the United States, News.Az reports citing TVP World.

These tanks, previously used by the U.S. Marines, were thoroughly renovated and had their mileage reset before being sent to Poland.The contract, signed in January 2023, is valued at $1.4 billion, with approximately $200 million provided by the U.S. as military assistance linked to the war in Ukraine.In addition to the 116 M1A1 tanks, the contract includes the delivery of 12 technical support vehicles, 8 support bridges, 6 command vehicles, 26 mobile repair stations on Humvee chassis, and comprehensive training and logistic support.The acquisition of the M1A1 Abrams tanks is intended to restore the combat capabilities of Poland’s armored and mechanized brigades following the transfer of Polish tanks to Ukraine.This move is also part of a broader effort to enhance the operational capabilities of the Polish armed forces during their rearmament with advanced military equipment.

News.Az