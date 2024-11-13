US conducts strikes on Iranian-backed militia in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it conducted targeted strikes on November 12 against an Iranian-backed militia group in Syria, in retaliation for a rocket attack on a US base in the country's northeast.

"Today, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted strikes against an Iranian-backed militia group’s weapons storage and logistics headquarters facility," the Command said in a statement News.Az reports.According to the statement, the "strikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi."It noted that "there was no damage to US facilities and no injuries to US or partner forces during the attack."CENTCOM also insisted that "these strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces" in the region.

