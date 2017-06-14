US congressman Steve Scalise in critical condition after shooting attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Congressman Steve Scalise is in critical condition after being shot in the hip while practicing with the congressional Republican baseball team on Wednesday in Alexandria, Virginia, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

"Rep. Scalise was critically injured and remains in critical condition," the hospital stated in a Twitter message.

The Louisiana congressman was among five people who were shot when a gunman opened fire on their practice field. Two of the five were Capitol Police who were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter. The shooter, who has died from his injuries, has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Illinois.

Matt Mika of Tyson Foods, another one of those injured in the shooting, is also in critical condition and is in surgery, according to a statement from his family. Mika was shot multiple times, his family was told.

