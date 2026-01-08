+ ↺ − 16 px

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna has invited four members of Russia’s State Duma to Washington, D.C., for meetings with U.S. lawmakers reportedly focused on peace talks. Luna confirmed the invitation on her X account, noting that she received authorization from the U.S. State Department.

Luna expressed gratitude to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the State Department for their assistance, emphasizing that discussions on peace processes should be led by reasonable participants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Luna, known for her opposition to U.S. aid to Ukraine, co-authored the 2023 “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” and has voted against several aid packages. She also met last October with Kirill Dmitriev, a special envoy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and submitted a bill in December calling for U.S. withdrawal from NATO.

This invitation marks a significant development amid ongoing tensions between the United States and Russia, highlighting the role of congressional diplomacy in international affairs.

News.Az