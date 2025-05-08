Yandex metrika counter

US consulate in Pakistan's Lahore orders shelter-in-place amid drone threats

US consulate in Pakistan's Lahore orders shelter-in-place amid drone threats
The U.S. Consulate General in Lahore, Pakistan, has instructed its staff to shelter in place following reports of drone explosions, downed drones, and potential airspace violations, the U.S. State Department announced on Thursday.

The consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport, according to a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The move comes as Pakistan said on Thursday it shot down 25 drones from India in its airspace while India said it had "neutralised" Pakistan's attempt to engage military targets using drones and missiles, as the latest conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours intensified.


