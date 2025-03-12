Yandex metrika counter

U.S. consumer prices rise by 2.8% in February, slower than expected

U.S. consumer prices rise by 2.8% in February, slower than expected
U.S. consumer prices rose at a slower-than-anticipated pace in February, according to government data on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Investing.

The headline consumer price index, a key measure of inflation in the world’s largest economy, came in at 2.8% in the twelve months to February, cooling from 3.0% in January. Month-on-month, the gauge eased to 0.2% from 0.5%.

Economists had predicted readings of 2.9% and 0.3%, respectively.


