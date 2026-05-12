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Facility
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A devastating fire at an elderly care facility in Sri Lanka has left at least 12 people dead and several others injured, raising serious questions about safety standards in residential care homes across the country.04 Jun 2026-14:10
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The US Embassy in Kenya is scrambling to ease public anxiety over a controversial Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base, insisting the site poses "no risk" to surrounding communities.03 Jun 2026-17:30
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Tesla has reportedly broken ground on a new 700 megawatt hour Megapack battery storage facility in Belgium, marking another step in the company’s global expansion of large scale energy storage infrastructure.27 May 2026-23:51
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SpaceX is preparing to carry out the first-ever launch of its Starship V3 megarocket today, marking a major milestone flight with important implications for future deep-space exploration missions, including NASA’s Artemis programme and its planned lunar landings.21 May 2026-16:31
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SpaceX has announced that its upgraded Starship V3 megarocket is scheduled to make its debut launch on May 19, marking the first flight of the company’s latest and most advanced deep-space vehicle.13 May 2026-10:04
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The United Arab Emirates will not return its main gas-processing operations to full capacity until next year following damage caused by Iranian attacks during the war.12 May 2026-13:40
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