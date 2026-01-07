US defense chief to visit LA for defense tour

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is scheduled to visit Los Angeles on Thursday as part of the "Arsenal of Freedom" tour, which aims to revitalize America's manufacturing strength and re-energize the nation's workforce.

During his visit, Hegseth will meet with defense industry leaders, conduct a troop touch, and administer the oath of enlistment to new recruits, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"On this tour, we'll be traveling from the shipyards of the coast to the factories of the heartland to see the work being done by the military and our partners in American manufacturing, to usher in a new golden age of peace through strength — a revival of our industrial base — all-American, made by the best Americans," Hegseth said.

The tour emphasizes the importance of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) in national security and aims to rebuild it to support the peace-through-strength agenda of President Trump and Hegseth.

The initiative seeks to foster a defense acquisition approach that values speed, innovation, and a "commercial-first" mindset by cutting bureaucratic red tape and empowering program leaders.

