US Defense Secretary: Strikes on Iran won't become 'endless war' - VIDEO

Even before the recent 30-day escalation, the U.S. discreetly reinforced defensive assets to address Iranian capabilities, according to US Defense Secretary Hegseth.

On the timeline for operations, the official emphasized that no specific timeframe is being set. “The commander-in-chief sets the tempo of this fight,” he said, adding that all actions are conducted on the president’s terms, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The U.S. military is ensuring that Admiral Cooper and his team have full support, not only for defensive measures but also to maintain offensive capabilities.

“The best defense is a good offense,” the official noted, highlighting a proactive approach to regional security.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

honor Patriotic War martyrs

