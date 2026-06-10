SpaceX IPO set to create new wave of billionaires and millionaires

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The upcoming SpaceX initial public offering is expected to become one of the largest stock market debuts in history, generating massive gains for founder Elon Musk, early investors and company executives.

The offering is expected to value the company at around $1.77 trillion, potentially making Musk the world's first trillionaire due to his large ownership stake in the aerospace and technology giant, News.Az reports, citing Vanity Fair.

IPO could create thousands of new millionaires and several billionaires as shares begin trading. Among those expected to benefit are early investors, senior SpaceX executives and major venture capital firms that backed the company during its growth.

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The report notes that key beneficiaries include members of the so-called PayPal Mafia, including Peter Thiel and Luke Nosek, as well as investors linked to major technology and venture capital groups. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen are also expected to see substantial gains from their holdings.

According to the report, investors connected to Donald Trump Jr. and several figures associated with the current US administration also hold stakes that could increase significantly in value following the listing.

The IPO comes as SpaceX expands beyond rocket launches and satellite services, incorporating artificial intelligence and communications businesses into its operations. The company plans to sell more than 555 million shares at $135 each as part of the offering.

The listing is expected to rank among the biggest public offerings ever seen on financial markets and further strengthen SpaceX’s position as one of the world's most valuable technology companies.

News.Az