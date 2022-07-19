US Department of State comments on Memorandum between Azerbaijan, EU in the energy field

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We are obviously working very closely with our EU allies as well as with other partners in the region, including Azerbaijan, on the issue of energy security," said the speaker of the US Department of State Ned Price, News.az reports.

"We want to see a stable global supply of energy during this time. It is something that our U.S.-EU task force is working very closely on. It’s something that we’re working very closely on bilaterally with a number of countries around the world, including Azerbaijan," stressed Ned Price.

News.Az