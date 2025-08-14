US deploys military forces to Southern Caribbean to target drug cartels

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States is sending air and naval forces to the Southern Caribbean Sea to combat threats from Latin American drug cartels, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The move comes as part of President Donald Trump’s push to crack down on cartels designated as global terrorist organizations, including Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua. The Pentagon has been preparing military options for months, with at least two warships already deployed in earlier operations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to officials, the latest deployment aims to address “threats to U.S. national security” posed by narco-terrorist groups. The Trump administration has also intensified airborne surveillance to track cartel movements and gather intelligence.

Trump has previously offered to send troops to Mexico to aid in anti-trafficking efforts, though Mexican authorities have declined the proposal.

