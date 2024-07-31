US diplomat highlights importance of Baku-Yerevan peace for Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, has underscored the importance of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia for Central Asian nations.

Speaking at the hearing held in the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, O'Brien noted that the main routes for Central Asian countries to access world markets currently go through Russia or China."If we can ensure the opening of routes through Azerbaijan and Armenia, then they [Central Asian countries] will have access to world markets and will become less dependent on Russia and China," he stated.He added that these efforts are part of a broader initiative to allow Central Asian countries to choose their own path to global markets.

News.Az